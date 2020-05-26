UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Pompeii Reopens Its Ruins To Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

Italy's Pompeii reopens its ruins to public

Pompeii, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Italy's world-famous archaeological site Pompeii reopened to the public on Tuesday as the country's coronavirus lockdown lifted -- though there were more guides than tourists.

The exceptionally-preserved remains of an ancient city, covered in volcanic ash nearly 2,000 years ago after the eruption of nearby Mount Vesuvius, are usually the country's second-most visited site after the Colosseum in Rome.

But on Tuesday its most iconic ruins, like the Amphiteatre, lay absolutely empty.

With foreign tourists still prohibited from travel to Italy until June, the site that attracted just under 4 million visitors in 2019 is hoping that for now, Italian tourists can make up at least a fraction of the difference.

Visitors will take a mandatory route, but a second itinerary will be added on June 9. Tickets cost five Euros, but people will have to reserve ahead and have their temperatures checked by a thermal scanner on entering.

Among the first of the few through the gates Tuesday were an American couple from Detroit who had tried to visit just before the lockdown but found it closed. They have been staying in an Airbnb in Pompeii ever since.

"It's now been almost three months," Marvin Hewson said, adding that they had spent a lot of time looking at the ruins from the outside.

"It's fantastic, well worth the wait to see them up close," said his wife Colleen.

- 'Emptiness, sadness' - Not all were as chipper.

Valentina Raffone, 48, who has been a guide at the site for some 20 years, said there was a "sense of emptiness, of sadness, of post-eruption (post-disaster)." "It's only us guides, and journalists," she said, pointing to some 35 guides milling aimlessly around the entrance.

The site had just celebrated the culmination of a long $113 million (104 million euros) restoration when the coronavirus crisis hit Italy and museums and cultural sites were closed in March.

The project, which began in 2012, was paid for largely by European Union funding and enlisted large teams of archaeologists, architects, engineers, geologists and anthropologists.

The collapse of the "House of the Gladiators" after days of heavy rain in 2010 underscored the risk to Pompeii's treasures after years of neglect and mismanagement. UNESCO warned that multiple buildings at the site were at risk and extensive restorations, and consistent upkeep, were needed.

New treasures seen by few tourists before the lockdown included the ancient frescoes and centuries-old tile floors of the "House of Lovers," a two-story home that had been closed to the public since 1980 after an earthquake, and the "House of Orchards," featuring intricately detailed frescoes of fruit trees and birds.

Earlier, in October, archaeologists discovered a vivid fresco of an armour-clad gladiator, his opponent gushing blood beside him, on the walls of what was believed to be a tavern housing the fighters and prostitutes.

Related Topics

Earthquake European Union Visit Wife Guide Rome Detroit Italy SITE March June October 2019 All From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing Love Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.