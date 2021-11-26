UrduPoint.com

Italy's Population To Shrink By Fifth In 50 Years: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

Italy's population to shrink by fifth in 50 years: report

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Italy, which has for years recorded one of Europe's lowest birth rates, is on track to lose a fifth of its population in 50 years, official data suggested Friday.

The Istat national statistics agency wrote that the data marked "a potential picture of crisis" in its report titled "The future of the population -- fewer residents, more older people, smaller families." Nearly a quarter of Italy's population is aged 65 or older, at 23.2 percent, and that is expected to grow to 35 percent by 2050, according to Istat's estimate.

"The age structure of the population already shows a high imbalance in favour of the older generations and there are currently no factors that might suggest a reversal of this trend," read the report.

"Demographic forecasts show that there is little likelihood of a turnaround in the number of births in the years to come..." Italy's population is expected to decrease from 59.

6 million people in January 2020 to 47.6 million in 2070, it predicted, representing a drop of 20 percent.

Whereas in 2020, the average age of Italians was 45.7, it is expected to rise to 50.7 by 2050, Istat said.

And continuing a trend begun in 2007, in which deaths have surpassed births each year, within less than three decades, deaths are expected to outweigh births by a factor of two, 784,000 against 391,000.

Istat wrote that immigration from abroad to Italy should begin to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, and beginning in 2023 regain its pre-pandemic average levels at about 280,000 immigrants per year, although that is expected to decrease gradually to 244,000 annually by 2070.

Emigration, which is also expected to recover its pre-pandemic levels, is expected to decrease from 145,000 annual departures in 2025 to 126,000 in 2070.

Related Topics

Europe Italy January 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

6 minutes ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

2 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.