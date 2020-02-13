UrduPoint.com
Italy's Post Office Hits Back At Sarri Slur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Italy's Post Office hits back at Sarri slur

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Italy's Post Office furiously hit back Wednesday at comments made by under-fire Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri that if he wanted to avoid pressure he would have taken a job there.

Champions Juventus have been knocked off top spot in Serie A by Inter Milan on goal difference after two successive away defeats.

"If I hadn't wanted to be under scrutiny I would have applied to work in the post office," Sarri told a press conference ahead of Thursday's Italian Cup semi-final, first leg tie against AC Milan at the San Siro.

"Everything is normal. We are in February and in the running in all competitions, in line with the objectives set this season." Italy's Post Office hit back on Twitter.

"Poste Italiane invites Mr. Sarri to spend a few minutes of his precious time discovering that the Post Office is the largest company in the country, chosen by young graduates as one of the most attractive companies, recognised as one of 500 of the world's first companies for quality of life at work," the company said in a statement.

"Contrary to what Mr. Sarri claims, pressure does exist at the Post Office, which is responsible to citizens, businesses and public administrations.

"We are waiting for him in one of our 15,000 centres so that he can see our daily work in person."Sarri, a 61-year-old former banker, took over from Massimiliano Allegri at the Turin club this season having previously coached Napoli and Chelsea.

