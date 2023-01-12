UrduPoint.com

Italy's Premier Meloni Meets Pope Francis For 1st Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Italy's Premier Meloni meets Pope Francis for 1st time

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday made her first official visit to Pope Francis, addressing with him key concerns, such as family issues and the fight against poverty. The war in Ukraine and migration were also at the core of the talks, a Vatican press statement said.

Meloni met Francis for 35 minutes and then spoke to Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's foreign minister.

With Parolin, Meloni discussed Italy's demographic problems, which pose concerns for the future of the country and are often cited by the Italian premier and the pontiff in their speeches.

Meloni, who leads a far-right coalition after winning elections in September, is a staunch promoter of the so-called "traditional" family, with critical views on abortion and LGBTQ rights. She was accompanied on her visit to the Vatican by her daughter Ginevra and her unmarried partner.

Meloni has repeatedly vowed to support families in raising their children, part of an attempt to reverse Italy's worrying demographic decline. The Italian premier recently attended the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, whom she praised as a "giant that history will never forget." In line with tradition, Meloni and the pope exchanged gifts, including an angel statuette that the premier gave to Francis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit Italy September Family

Recent Stories

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

45 minutes ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

1 hour ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

2 hours ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.