UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Prosecco Hills Join UNESCO World Heritage List

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Italy's Prosecco hills join UNESCO World Heritage list

Rome, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Italy's Prosecco hills northeast of Venice, which have been cultivated for centuries, were on Sunday added to the World Heritage list by the UN cultural organisation.

The Conegliano and Valdobbiadene hills, where the grapes that produce the famous prosecco sparking wine are grown, got the green light at a meeting of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in Baku.

"The landscape is characterised by 'hogback' hills, ciglioni -- small plots of vines on narrow grassy terraces -- forests, small villages and farmland," UNESCO said in a statement announcing the decision.

"For centuries, this rugged terrain has been shaped and adapted by man.

" Italy has been lobbying to have the hills, which stretch for 30 kilometres (nearly 20 miles), receive this recognition for a decade. On Sunday, the region became Italy's 55th World Heritage site.

The prosecco sparkling white, which has the highest classification available to an Italian wine, is produced in a territory spread over nine provinces in Italy's northeast.

Sales of the wine rose six percent in 2018 to 460 million bottles, of which 75 percent were exported.

Also added to the prestigious list on Sunday were eight buildings designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, including the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Related Topics

World United Nations Baku Venice Man New York Italy SITE Sunday 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Electricity Tariff Incentive Programme will improv ..

1 hour ago

Special Olympics UAE issues study on impact of Abu ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi maintains overall lead in the 2019 ..

2 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens Zayed Centre for Research ..

3 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.