(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The head of Italy's far-right League party Matteo Salvini on Monday told protestors against the new government from which he is excluded that he will provide serious opposition in and out of parliament.

"We will be a serious opposition, in parliament but also among the people, from north to south, one town after another," Salvini told demonstrators in Rome as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed parliament ahead of a confidence vote.

Supporters of the anti-migrant League as well as of the extreme-right Brothers of Italy protested close to parliament, with some performing the right-arm fascist salute.

"Today, a part of Italy, I think they're the majority in the country, took to the streets to demand an election," Salvini said after taking selfies with supporters.

Dozens of extra police were deployed for the demonstration, during which protesters waved Italian flags rather than party symbols.

Salvini last month effectively brought the government down thinking that snap elections would be called that would make him prime minister.

But the move backfired as Conte and members of former League ally Five Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party agreed to form an unlikely alliance which excluded Salvini from government.

As Salvini addressed demonstrators, League lawmakers inside the lower house chanted "elections, elections" as the speaker called for quiet.

Conte's new government is expected to win Monday's confidence vote, with another vote set to be held in the Senate on Tuesday.