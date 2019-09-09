UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Salvini Vows 'serious Opposition' After Exclusion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Italy's Salvini vows 'serious opposition' after exclusion

Rome, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The head of Italy's far-right League party Matteo Salvini on Monday told protestors against the new government from which he is excluded that he will provide serious opposition in and out of parliament.

"We will be a serious opposition, in parliament but also among the people, from north to south, one town after another," Salvini told demonstrators in Rome as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed parliament ahead of a confidence vote.

Supporters of the anti-migrant League as well as of the extreme-right Brothers of Italy protested close to parliament, with some performing the right-arm fascist salute.

"Today, a part of Italy, I think they're the majority in the country, took to the streets to demand an election," Salvini said after taking selfies with supporters.

Dozens of extra police were deployed for the demonstration, during which protesters waved Italian flags rather than party symbols.

Salvini last month effectively brought the government down thinking that snap elections would be called that would make him prime minister.

But the move backfired as Conte and members of former League ally Five Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party agreed to form an unlikely alliance which excluded Salvini from government.

As Salvini addressed demonstrators, League lawmakers inside the lower house chanted "elections, elections" as the speaker called for quiet.

Conte's new government is expected to win Monday's confidence vote, with another vote set to be held in the Senate on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Election Senate Prime Minister Police Parliament Vote Rome Alliance Italy From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

1 hour ago

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

3 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.