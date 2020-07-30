UrduPoint.com
Italy's Senate Clears Way For Salvini Migrant Trial

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Italy's Senate clears way for Salvini migrant trial

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Italian Senate voted Thursday to strip far-right chief Matteo Salvini of his parliamentary immunity, paving the way for him to be tried for allegedly illegally detaining migrants at sea.

The vote, which passed by 149 to 141 with one abstention, opens the way for a fresh and potentially career-derailing trial on charges that could see Salvini, a senator, serve up to 15 years in jail.

