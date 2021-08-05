UrduPoint.com

Italy's Stano Wins 20km Walk Olympic Gold

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Italy's Stano wins 20km walk Olympic gold

Sapporo, Japan, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Massimo Stano of Italy conquered the heat in Sapporo to win the Olympic men's 20-kilometre race walk on Thursday as host nation Japan took silver and bronze.

The event was held in the northern city of Sapporo to avoid Tokyo's searing summer heat but temperatures were still an uncomfortable 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) when the race began.

Stano, 29, mastered the conditions to win in 1hr 21min 05sec with Koki Ikeda nine seconds behind and Toshikazu Yamanishi trailing in third.

It was Italy's third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics athletics programme after the surprise men's 100m win for Marcell Jacobs and the shared gold medal in the men's high jump for Gianmarco Tamberi.

Stano is the third Italian to win the 20km walk event after Maurizio Damilano in 1980 and Ivano Brugnetti in 2004.

Related Topics

Sapporo Tokyo Italy Japan Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event Race

Recent Stories

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 de ..

Russia registers 23,120 new COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths

31 minutes ago
 JI Youth Wing expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

JI Youth Wing expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

9 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK holds protest outside Indian High Commiss ..

APHC-AJK holds protest outside Indian High Commission

9 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new findings on evolution of galaxies

31 minutes ago
 IMF representative Sanchez lauds government's init ..

IMF representative Sanchez lauds government's initiatives, vision for youth

13 minutes ago
 EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation observe 'Youm-e- ..

EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.