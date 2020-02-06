UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Uffizi Gallery Hails US Online Tout Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Italy's Uffizi Gallery hails US online tout ruling

Rome, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Italy's world-famous Uffizi Gallery on Thursday hailed a US court victory which bars "bloodsucking" ticket touts using the Italian museum's name in website domains.

The Arizona court ruling bars third parties using several addresses including Uffizi.com and Uffizi.net, the museum said, hailing the "historic" ruling.

Visitors to historic museums and sites around the world are frequently confronted with a plethora of websites masquerading as official sites when seeking to buy tickets online.

"These websites have been exploited to date for the sale of tickets to the museum at grossly inflated prices through improper use of the name Uffizi in a deliberate attempt to trick visitors," the gallery said in a statement.

"This was no mere small-time legal tussle: huge sums of money are involved in the phenomenon of online ticket touting, and it is money stolen from the community as a whole that ends up lining the pockets of the web's artful dodgers.

" The legal battle was with BoxNic Anstalt, a company that had registered numerous domains containing the word Uffizi in Arizona, said the museum, one of the most visited in the world.

The Arizona Federal Court has now declared the "museum's superior right" over that company to use the Uffizi name, brand and logo.

BoxNic had argued that the term "uffizi" was simply an old-fashioned spelling of the Italian word "uffici" or "offices" The court "has obliged the company to transfer the registration of the domains it had misappropriated to the Uffizi within 15 days," the gallery said.

"We have delivered a devastating blow to the web's bloodsuckers who have been exploiting our heritage illegally and in bad faith for years like parasites, depriving the community of resources," said gallery director Eike Schmidt.

"The Arizona court's ruling sets an extremely important international precedent," the museum said.

Related Topics

World Company Sale Buy Superior Money From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

21 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

21 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

36 minutes ago

Moldova Poised to Resume Dialogue With Russia, Pur ..

31 minutes ago

Canadian Police Begin Raid Against Indigenous Prot ..

31 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrested fake peer

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.