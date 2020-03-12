UrduPoint.com
Italy's Virus Death Toll Tops 1,000: Official Data

Muhammad Irfan Thu 12th March 2020

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy's death toll passed 1,000 on Thursday, with 189 new fatalities taking its toll in just over two weeks to 1,016, second behind China, official data showed.

The number of deaths was just below Italy's single-day record of 196 reported on Wednesday. The number of daily infections rose to 2,651 from 2,313 on Wednesday, reaching 15,113 overall.

