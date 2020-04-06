UrduPoint.com
Italy's Virus Deaths Rise To 636 After Big Drop

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Italy's virus deaths rise to 636 after big drop

Rome, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Italy's daily coronavirus death toll shot up to 636 on Monday, just one day after dropping to its lowest level in over two weeks, the civil protection service said.

The number of fatalities had fallen to 525 on Sunday, the lowest since March 19. Italy's total number of deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 rose to 16,523, more than in any other country.

