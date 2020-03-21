Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Italy on Friday reported a record 627 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its overall toll to 4,000 as the pandemic gathered pace despite government efforts to halt its spread.

The total number of deaths was 4,032, with the number of infections reaching 47,021. Italy's previous one-day record death toll was 475 on Wednesday.