ITF suspends Russia, Belarus from Davis, Billie Jean King Cups

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The International Tennis Federation on Tuesday announced that Russia and Belarus would be suspended from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup competitions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The ITF board has today announced the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from ITF membership and from participation in ITF international team competition until further notice," the ITF said in a statement.