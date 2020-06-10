ITF to hand $350,000 of grants to lower-ranked players

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Wednesday it will distribute up to $1,000 (880 Euros) each to players ranked between 501st and 700th in the world to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Men and women outside the top 500 will receive the funds as part of a $350,000 package to aid with the financial impact of COVID-19.

The tennis season has been on hold since mid-March because of the outbreak, with Roland Garros postponed and Wimbledon cancelled.

Last month, the sport's governing body as well as the ATP and WTA tours and the four Grand Sam tournaments, the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open -- said they had contributed more than $6 million to a Player Relief Programme.

"The funding will be distributed in the form of development grants to eligible players via National Associations, with singles players ranked 501-600 receiving $1,000, and doubles players ranked 176 - 300 and singles players ranked 601-700 receiving $750," the ITF statement said.

It also announced it was part of a $2.6 million package which will go to national associations as well as junior players and tournaments.