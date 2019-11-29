Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :In a figure-hugging sparkly dress, Val Monique tears around the stage, whipping up the crowd as she channels her inner Tina Turner and belts out "Proud Mary." Monique is Panama's representative in the Karaoke World Championships, one of 40 amateur warblers selected from 30,000 entrants for the competition, which is being held this year for the first time in its spiritual home of Japan.

Accountants, teachers and economists from as far afield as the Faroe Islands, Guatemala and Brazil are battling for the prestigious title of the world's best karaoke singer in the competition run since 2003.

And like everyone around the world who has ever grabbed the mic, for a brief time under the spotlight, the contestants found their 15 minutes of fame.

"Karaoke can make everyone feel for one moment like a professional.

Only karaoke can give you those few minutes of glory on the stage," said Vladyslav Karasevych, contestant from Ukraine.

Resplendent in a black and white "Harlequin" outfit and white hat, and proudly waving a Ukrainian flag, Karasevych introduced his compatriots, including a woman dressed like "Hatsune Miku", a vocaloid character with long blue ponytails and a miniskirt.

"Karaoke makes us happy. He is an economist, I am an accountant, and she is a teacher, and we today stand on the stage like professionals, like stars," he said.

Among the karaoke classics featured on Thursday were Spandau Ballet's "Gold" (sung by the Finnish entrant), Queen's "The Show Must Go On" (Britain's entry), and "You'll Never Walk Alone" -- interpreted by the contestant from the Philippines.