UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It's Coming Home: Karaoke World Championships Rocks Japan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:20 AM

It's coming home: Karaoke World Championships rocks Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :In a figure-hugging sparkly dress, Val Monique tears around the stage, whipping up the crowd as she channels her inner Tina Turner and belts out "Proud Mary." Monique is Panama's representative in the Karaoke World Championships, one of 40 amateur warblers selected from 30,000 entrants for the competition, which is being held this year for the first time in its spiritual home of Japan.

Accountants, teachers and economists from as far afield as the Faroe Islands, Guatemala and Brazil are battling for the prestigious title of the world's best karaoke singer in the competition run since 2003.

And like everyone around the world who has ever grabbed the mic, for a brief time under the spotlight, the contestants found their 15 minutes of fame.

"Karaoke can make everyone feel for one moment like a professional.

Only karaoke can give you those few minutes of glory on the stage," said Vladyslav Karasevych, contestant from Ukraine.

Resplendent in a black and white "Harlequin" outfit and white hat, and proudly waving a Ukrainian flag, Karasevych introduced his compatriots, including a woman dressed like "Hatsune Miku", a vocaloid character with long blue ponytails and a miniskirt.

"Karaoke makes us happy. He is an economist, I am an accountant, and she is a teacher, and we today stand on the stage like professionals, like stars," he said.

Among the karaoke classics featured on Thursday were Spandau Ballet's "Gold" (sung by the Finnish entrant), Queen's "The Show Must Go On" (Britain's entry), and "You'll Never Walk Alone" -- interpreted by the contestant from the Philippines.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Guatemala Mary Brazil Panama Japan Philippines Women Gold From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

10 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

9 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

9 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.