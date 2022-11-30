UrduPoint.com

'It's Complicated': Mixed Emotions For Fans As Iran And US Meet

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 09:50 AM

'It's complicated': Mixed emotions for fans as Iran and US meet

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :It was -- mostly -- about the football for fans watching the Iran-USA game in the United States on Tuesday, a match played against the backdrop of soaring geopolitical tensions, which occasionally poked their way through the sport.

Scores of supporters packed a restaurant in a part of Los Angeles known locally as "Tehrangeles" because of the large number of Iranians and Iranian-Americans in the area, cheering their way through a lively meet-up happening half a world away.

Chants of "USA, USA" erupted periodically as the US men's team dominated action on the pitch in Qatar, bagging their first win of the tournament by a score of 1-0 and securing a spot in the knock-out stage.

For some Iranian-Americans, either outcome would have worked.

"I support both," said a woman who gave her name only as Shirin.

Iran's team have been under intense scrutiny in Qatar, their players watched for signs that they are -- or are not -- showing support for mass anti-government demonstrations back home, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody of the notorious morality police on September 16.

Players opted not to sing their national anthem before Iran's 6-2 defeat to England, in an apparent sign of support for the demonstrators at home, but did sing ahead of their 2-0 win against Wales.

As the anthem struck up ahead of Tuesday's kick-off, some Iranian fans in Los Angeles raised their middle fingers to the screen as players mouthed the words.

Others were more reserved.

"Honestly, considering the situation in Iran I found myself torn, so I felt good about the game either way honestly," said Aubteen Maroufi, an Iranian-American in his 20s.

In a bar in Washington DC, one Iranian-American who gave his name as Mike said he had mixed feelings about the game, but had been rooting for the United States.

"I didn't want it to give another joy to the Iranian government," he said. "My heart is with the Iranian people, not with the government." Iranian-American student Darius, 23, said Iran's players were in a difficult position.

"With all that what's going on in the country, they're playing for more than just themselves, more than just a team," he told AFP.

"They're playing for the people back home." US fans in Los Angeles, basking in victory as "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen reverberated over the restaurant's sound system, said the game and the politics were separate.

"I don't think supporting the Iran players means you are supporting the regime. It's two different things," said supporter Max Spear.

"I know some people used the game to show support to the revolution by booing the national anthem, but I don't think this game is a West versus East thing." There was some animosity, with one group of younger men wearing Iranian jerseys making rude gestures every time a US player appeared on screen -- although whether this was because of diplomatic tensions or good old-fashioned footballing rivalry was difficult to tell.

"We played hard," said one of the men, kissing his jersey.

One Iranian-American, who gave her name as Rachel, said she was firmly in the US camp.

"I've been living here for so long, 30 years," she told AFP.

But asked about the politics of her adopted homeland meeting its biggest international foe in metaphorical battle, she demurred.

"It's a really complicated question, I don't want to answer it," she said.

Related Topics

USA Football World Police Iran Washington Student Qatar Los Angeles Wales United States September Women All Government Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

31 minutes ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

9 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

9 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

9 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.