UrduPoint.com

It's 'like Prison', Says Czech Tennis Player Detained With Djokovic

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

It's 'like prison', says Czech tennis player detained with Djokovic

Prague, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, placed in the same Melbourne detention centre Novak Djokovic is believed to be holed up after both had their Australian visas revoked, said Friday her stay felt like being "in prison".

Voracova entered Australia claiming an exemption from the country's tight Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

But, like Djokovic, she ended up in detention after Australian border authorities determined both players had not in fact met entry requirements.

"I'm in a room and I can't go anywhere," the 38-year-old Voracova, ranked 81st in doubles, told the Czech dailies DNES and Sport.

"My window is shut tight, I can't open it five centimetres (two inches).

"And there are guards everywhere, even under the window, which is quite funny. Maybe they thought I would jump and run away," added Voracova, labelling the hotel as "a better dormitory".

"They bring me food and there's a guard in the corridor. You have to report, everything is rationed. I feel a bit like in prison." - 'Like an action movie' - It is unclear why authorities began investigating Voracova after she was initially allowed into the country.

Unvaccinated against Covid-19, Voracova was permitted to enter on an exemption provided by Tennis Australia for her to play in the Australian Open after recovering from the disease late last year.

But the Australian government says recent infection is not an acceptable reason for foreign nationals to gain entry without being fully vaccinated.

"The Federal officials let me in immediately.

I was held at the Victoria state checkpoint as they sent my papers somewhere, but then they confirmed I was free to enter without problems," she said.

She even managed a doubles match at the Melbourne WTA event in the run-up to the Australian Open starting on January 17.

But on Thursday, local authorities revoked her visa, interrogated her for several hours and sent her into quarantine at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.

"It felt like in an action movie and it wasn't pleasant at all," she said, who has won 11 WTA doubles titles during her career.

Unlike the vaccine-wary world number one Djokovic, who is awaiting a court verdict on his options to clinch a record 21st Grand Slam title, Voracova is planning to go back home.

"I would have to ask for another visa and wait for a week, locked up in a hotel, without training... it doesn't make sense," she said.

"So I'm waiting for a permit (to leave), on Saturday perhaps." Voracova said she may have ended up in detention because of the attention paid to Djokovic.

"I don't understand why they would come to me after a week and say, look, the rules that applied do not apply anymore." But she had no hard feelings toward the Serbian star.

"I would like them to let him play. We are athletes, we have come here to play tennis and not to deal with disputes behind the scenes," Voracova said.

She also praised Djokovic's fans who supported their hero in the street outside.

"They sing, they chant. They have even chanted my name. There are crowds of fans. I guess they work shifts."

Related Topics

Tennis World Film And Movies Australia Hotel Victoria Melbourne Same January May Visa Border Australian Open Event All From Government Singer Pakistan Limited Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2022

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th January 2022

1 hour ago
 US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

9 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

9 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.