Bakhmut, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :An ambulance screams toward a triage hub for wounded Ukrainian soldiers outside Bakhmut, the stage for the longest battle of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where there is no end in sight to a brutal stalemate.

Men with limbs lost to mines and artillery wounds are pulled from battlefields carved with trenches and scarred by shells in a fight drawing comparisons to infamous battles of World War I.

"It's like Verdun out there," said Ivan, an ambulance driver waiting on a roadside outside the battered industrial city in the eastern Donetsk region.

Like the 1916 fight on the western front in France, the battle for Bakhmut, now in its seventh month, has been long, bloody and futile.

Victory over the city, pounded to ruin, would be merely symbolic as the anniversary of the conflict looms on February 24.

Yet even as the dead and wounded are rushed out or abandoned on the battlefield, both sides are digging in and flinging more troops at Bakhmut to break the deadlock.

Moscow has ramped up efforts to score its first significant victory after months of setbacks, while Kyiv is determined to hold its ground.

"It's a classic World War I problem," said Mark Cancian, a senior security programme adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

When Moscow's first attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces failed, Russia "kept attacking", he said.

And even if they do succeed, he added, "it will mean nothing operationally and strategically".

"It has a lot of symbolism, so if they captured Bakhmut, they'd make it sound like it was important, but it wouldn't be." But, he conceded, Ukraine's options are limited.

"If that's where the Russians are attacking, the Ukrainians don't have a choice but to defend." British intelligence has estimated Russia's progress to be halting, but that hasn't eased pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has called for more weapons from Western partners.

"If weapon (deliveries) are accelerated -- namely long-range weapons -- we will not only not withdraw from Bakhmut, we will begin to de-occupy Donbas," he told senior EU leaders in Kyiv earlier this month, referring to the wider region, including Donetsk.

"We will fight as long as we can" for Bakhmut, he said.

But to keep Russia at bay, Ukraine's forces also need more standard artillery and ammunition, said Oleksandr Kovalenko, a Ukrainian military analyst.

"If this does not happen, then we will have serious problems in Bakhmut," he told AFP.