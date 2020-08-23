Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The record highs attained by Wall Street last week might come as welcome news for US President Donald Trump.

But the booming stock markets will offer little solace to the many millions of people who have lost their jobs and livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic pushes economies around the globe ever deeper into recession.

"This is the great American comeback!" tweeted Trump's deputy Mike Pence last Tuesday, after the S&P 500 stock index soared to a fresh historic high and the tech-rich Nasdaq notched up one record after the other in recent weeks.

However, the disconnect between the financial markets and the real economy could not be starker as coronavirus lockdowns destroy untold numbers of jobs and push even traditional economic powerhouses such as the US, Britain and Germany into unprecedented contractions.

The US economy, the world's biggest, contracted by 9.5 percent in the second quarter, Britain's economic output shrank by 20.4 percent and Germany's by 10.1 percent.

For many, then, the party mood on stock markets might appear "indecent", said Saxo Banque economist Christopher Dembik.

But that was a "misunderstanding", he said, as it is an investor's job to place bets on the longer-term economic outlook.

And with governments and central banks currently pumping vast amounts of money into their financial systems to avert a meltdown, and some companies in the S&P 500 upgrading their earnings forecasts for 2020 and even for 2021, the outlook could actually be rosier than the current economic data suggest.

"The stock market is not the economy," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.