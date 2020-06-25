UrduPoint.com
'It's Our Time': Salah Ready To Celebrate Liverpool's Long-awaited Title

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Mohamed Salah is preparing for Liverpool's title party after scoring in a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Wednesday to move to the brink of winning the English top-flight for the first time in 30 years.

Liverpool will be champions on Thursday if Manchester City do not win at Chelsea, or with a point when they travel to City on July 2.

"Two points to go to win the league, it's great," said Salah.

"I feel great. Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League. The city did not win it for a long time.

"Last year we had a chance but Man City also played really well and deserved it. It's our time to win the league." Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the floodgates with a brilliant free-kick as Liverpool looked far slicker than in a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday in their first match for three months.

Salah doubled the hosts' advantage just before half-time and goals from Fabinho and Sadio Mane after the break rounded off a fine team performance despite the eery atmosphere of an empty Anfield.

"For the first game back at Anfield, it couldn't have gone any better," said Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp lamented the fact no fans were in the stands to witness one of his side's best displays of the season.

"Imagine how this stadium would have been full today and all the people would have experienced that live," said Klopp. "I don't think the game would have been any better." But the German hailed his players ability to motivate themselves without a crowd.

"This today was a reaction (from the Everton match), I liked it a lot. 4-0 up, 87th minute and four players are chasing one poor Crystal Palace player like it is the only ball in the world," added Klopp.

"Wonderful result, wonderful game. It was important we showed our supporters we are still here."

