It's 'part Of Living Here,' Say Residents Of Flooded Florida Town

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Crystal River, United States, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Miriam Butler looked out at a flooded street in Crystal River, northwest Florida, where an abandoned car stood semi-submerged in the murky waters.

The 82-year said she was tired, and hadn't yet summoned the strength to inspect the damage that Hurricane Idalia inflicted on her small landscaping business.

"I know the water got inside and ruined everything for me," said the native Honduran who has lived in Florida for more than 30 years.

"I'm an old lady, I've worked so hard and these storms leave you so frustrated," she told AFP.

The wind caused little damage here, unlike the area where the hurricane first hit the coast, some 105 miles (170 kilometers) to the north.

Rooftops are intact and the trees lining the streets are still standing.

Flooding was always the risk in Crystal River, which lies on an estuary where spring-fed rivers mix with the saltwaters of the Gulf of Mexico.

On Wednesday as Idalia roared ashore, a storm surge reached heights of eight feet 10 inches (2.7 meters) in parts of this coastal town of 3,400 inhabitants.

Several streets here were still choked with water Thursday, and residents who evacuated were returning to their homes or stores to check the impact of the storm.

