It's The Women's World Cup, So Where Are The Woman Coaches?

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

It's the Women's World Cup, so where are the woman coaches?

Auckland, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has showcased the strides made in women's football on the field in recent years -- while exposing the lack of woman coaches at all levels of the sport.

As the tournament heads into the quarter-finals, England boss Sarina Wiegman is the only woman left on the touchline.

The first 32-team Women's World Cup began with 12 woman coaches.

That's 37.5 percent, exactly the same as at the World Cup in 2019, when nine of the 24 teams in France had a woman at the helm.

"It is a problem not only on the international stage but at every level in the women's game," said Randy Waldrum, the American coach of the Nigeria team that lost on penalties to Wiegman's England in the last 16.

"We need more women coaching in the sport." In England, where women's football is highly professional, five of the 12 teams in the Women's Super League finished last season with a woman manager.

In some other countries, including at the World Cup, women's football has only recently turned professional or even remains an amateur sport.

Many within the game believe that more woman coaches will inevitably filter through once women's football has had longer to take hold.

"There's naturally more male coaches," Wales manager Gemma Grainger told Sky sports earlier this year.

"The men's game has been professional for much longer and we see that transfer of male coaches into the women's game, and that's the state we're at in this moment."

