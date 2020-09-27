Paris, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Victoria Azarenka walked off court three games into her French Open first round match complaining of the chilly conditions on a rainswept start to a tournament delayed four months by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belarusian 10th seed led Danka Kovinic 2-1 before play was paused on Court Suzanne Lenglen after just 15 minutes amid gusting winds and temperatures of around 10 degrees (50F).

"This is getting a little ridiculous. It's eight degrees. I'm not waiting," said Azarenka, refusing to hang around "sitting like ducks" as the supervisor came out to inspect conditions.

"It's too cold. I live in Florida, I'm used to hot weather." She added: "You guys are joking right? You don't see what's happening? You guys are not playing, so you have no idea.

"It's raining for like 15 minutes and we're playing, who cares? You can't hold your racket because it's so wet."Despite the interruption on the second show court, play largely continued elsewhere at Roland Garros including on Philippe Chatrier under new the retractable roof.