UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'It's Up To Turkey', Say Lesbos Locals Of Migration Surge

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:30 AM

'It's up to Turkey', say Lesbos locals of migration surge

Skála Sykaminéas, Greece, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Fisherman Christos Halkiotis in the village of Skala on the Greek island of Lesbos gives short shrift to a promised Greek government crackdown to curb rising migration flows.

"It's all up to the Turks," said Halkiotis, calmly unspooling his lines and hooks in a bucket. "They're the ones letting them through." Halkiotis, a young-looking 67, spoke with the voice of someone who had heard the same promises before.

"This has been happening here for 30 years," he said with a shrug.

Lesbos is at the forefront of refugee and migrant arrivals from Turkey, one of five Greek islands in the Aegean sitting just off the Turkish coast.

They are bearing the brunt of the arrivals from Turkey, with more than 26,000 people in the camps across the islands.

The camp of Moria, on Lesbos, has half of them: 13,000 people crammed in a space designed for just 3,000 encapsulates the hardship they endure.

Accidents and violence are common in the unhygienic camp, and on Sunday, a fire killed a woman there, sparking brief rioting.

A day later, the government vowed to return 10,000 migrants who fail asylum requirements to Turkey by the end of 2020.

In four and a half years under the previous left-wing government, Turkey took back fewer than 2,000 people.

Not everyone is impressed however.

- 'New arrangement' needed - "I don't think it will work," said Dimitrios Karagiannis, a Skala pensioner.

"The Turks will always do what they want, no matter what Greece or Europe may want," said the 82-year-old.

"You can give them a sackful of money ... in six months to a year, they'll be doing the same," he told AFP.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected in July, has already announced more naval patrols in the Aegean, closed centres for migrants refused asylum, and plans to overhaul the asylum system.

But Karagiannis observed: "No matter how many patrols you put, it's the sea." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for international partners to give more money to help his country support the more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees there.

Failing that, he has threatened to allow larger numbers of refugees to cross the Aegean -- a perilous voyage that claims hundreds of lives annually.

More than 60 people have perished so far this year attempting the crossing in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Mitsotakis, after meeting Erdogan in New York last week, urged the European Union to commit more money to Turkey.

"It's very clear to me that we need a new arrangement," said Mitsotakis, referring back to the 2016 deal in which the EU committed six billion Euros ($6.6 billion) in return for Turkey stopping migrants from crossing.

"Turkey needs to make commitments to maintain this arrangement and the European Union needs to acknowledge that Turkey is hosting millions of refugees and needs to provide additional financial support to Turkey going beyond 2019," he told Greek journalists.

Mitsotakis insists that most new arrivals to Greece are "economic migrants" from Afghanistan or sub-Saharan Africa rather than refugees from war-ravaged Syria.

He too wants more support from other EU members, saying it was "deeply unfair" that other EU member states have refused to contribute or resettle refugees.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Fire Prime Minister Syria Europe Turkey Threatened European Union Same New York Greece Money Tayyip Erdogan May July Women Sunday 2016 2019 2020 All From Government Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

9 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

8 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.