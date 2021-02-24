UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'It's Where I Need To Be': Knicks Fans Return To Madison Square Garden

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

'It's where I need to be': Knicks fans return to Madison Square Garden

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :New York Knicks superfan Anthony Donahue will make an emotional return to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday when the NBA side plays in front of home fans for the first time in almost a year.

Donahue will be one of 2,000 supporters cheering the Knicks on against Golden State Warriors, 352 days since spectators were last allowed into the iconic venue before the pandemic shutdown.

"The Garden is more than just an arena. It's life for a lot of us," said Donahue, who has barely missed a Knicks game since going to his first aged 10 in the mid-1990s.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this month paved the way for the Knicks to welcome back supporters when he announced that he would allow stadiums to open at ten percent capacity.

The Brooklyn Nets will also play in front of fans on Tuesday night when they take on the Sacramento Kings at the Barclays Center.

"I'm excited. I'm anxious. I'm nervous," the 37-year-old Donahue told AFP ahead of the return to his spiritual home.

Donahue is in particularly buoyant mood with his beloved Knicks in the running for a play-off place for the first time in several seasons.

But his joy at getting back inside MSG will be tinged with sadness and pain after the death of his 21-year-old sister Gianna Gregoire from brain cancer in August.

Gregoire, also a hardcore Knicks fan, would go to about ten or 15 games a season with her brother.

"I'm gonna miss her presence of not being there.

But I know she's there with me spiritually and will guide me through tonight," said Donahue.

"It's gonna be a night full of a lot of emotion, probably some tears, a lot of happiness, a lot of joy. But I know it's where I need to be." - Tattoo - Donahue said it had been "horrible" to have been locked out of the Knicks' arena over the past year while enduring such tragedy.

"The Garden is my outlet over the years. Even if the Knicks aren't winning, life is always great when you're at the Garden. So to go through so much in my personal life and not be able to go back to the Garden has been awful," he told AFP.

As a season ticket holder for around two decades, Donahue got priority for the highly sought-after tickets which are selling on the secondary market for as high as $5,127, according to TicketIQ.com.

He is attending with a close friend and plans to arrive three hours before the 7:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday) tip-off, in part to make sure his health declaration and negative Covid test are in order.

"I don't know what to expect. But I also gotta take everything in. I have to breathe the Garden air," he explained.

Donahue has a Knicks tattoo on his left leg and wears a Knicks chain around his neck. On Twitter and Instagram, he describes himself as the "biggest Knicks fan in the world.""The Knicks are my life. The Knicks and my sister, that's truly all I've ever really cared about the last 20 years," he said.

Related Topics

World Governor Twitter Guide York Madison Sacramento New York August Gold Market Cancer All From Instagram Sad

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

15 minutes ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

45 minutes ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

39 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

48 minutes ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.