IUB Hosts Art Exhibition To Mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday organised a vibrant art exhibition on its campus as part of the 78th National Independence Day celebrations.
According to a university press release, the event was arranged by the College of Art and Design under the theme “Jashn-e-Azadi Marka-e-Haq". Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran attemded the occasion as chief guest, while Principal Dr. Farhana Altaf Qureshi, along with students and faculty, led the activities.
The celebrations featured art competitions, exhibitions, and cultural performances aimed at instilling the spirit of independence among youth.
Over 100 students from 15 schools across South Punjab participated in the Jashn-e-Azadi Art Competition.
Senior academicians, including Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Syed Aamir Sohail, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Principal Danish school Hasilpur Shaihla Farhan, Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Naveen Javed, and Dr. Shahbaz Ali Khan, were also present.
Recent Stories
At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents
Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding
Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism deve ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation ..
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
IUB hosts art exhibition to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day2 hours ago
-
NAPA, CAC to organize two-day event on climate issues5 days ago
-
Azadi day celebrations preparations underway9 days ago
-
Governor Sindh visit shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai10 days ago
-
New patriotic song released10 days ago
-
Music concert, wrestling held on 282nd Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai10 days ago
-
The summer the water stopped singing: 'Saawni' festivities of southern Punjab canals fade10 days ago
-
Horse show organized at Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai11 days ago
-
282nd Urs of Sufi saint , poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begins11 days ago
-
Stage drama 'Zinjeer' highlights indian brutalities in IIOK14 days ago
-
NAPA kids’ Summer Camp ends with fun filled performances17 days ago
-
Literary work of Dr. Obaid Bazgh Amar honoured23 days ago