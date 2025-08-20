Open Menu

IUB Hosts Art Exhibition To Mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday organised a vibrant art exhibition on its campus as part of the 78th National Independence Day celebrations.

According to a university press release, the event was arranged by the College of Art and Design under the theme “Jashn-e-Azadi Marka-e-Haq". Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran attemded the occasion as chief guest, while Principal Dr. Farhana Altaf Qureshi, along with students and faculty, led the activities.

The celebrations featured art competitions, exhibitions, and cultural performances aimed at instilling the spirit of independence among youth.

Over 100 students from 15 schools across South Punjab participated in the Jashn-e-Azadi Art Competition.

Senior academicians, including Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Syed Aamir Sohail, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Principal Danish school Hasilpur Shaihla Farhan, Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Naveen Javed, and Dr. Shahbaz Ali Khan, were also present.

