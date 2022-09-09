UrduPoint.com

IUCN Launches Climate Change Gender Action Plan In Gilgit-Baltistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 12:10 PM

IUCN launches Climate Change Gender Action Plan in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Pakistan has launched the Climate Change Gender Action Plan in Gilgit-Baltistan as part of its commitment to build gender responsive readiness, capacities and Innovative approaches.

The launch ceremony was held at the conference hall of the Chief Secretary's office; while the guest list includes senior government officials, members of civil society, local community based organizations, academia and media.

The event opened with welcome remarks from Mr. Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan who provided an overview of IUCN Pakistan's work in Gilgit Baltistan and its key role in introduction of sustainable trophy hunting initiative which is still continued by the local communities and the wild life department.

Gilgit Baltistan's conservation strategy and the State of Environment Report was also developed by IUCN in Past and it is currently involved in a major biodiversity related initiative under which over 10,000 youth were involved in research and field activities.

Fauzia Bilqis Malik, Programme Coordinator, IUCN Pakistan during her presentation apprised the audience that "the Climate Change Gender Action Plans (ccGAPs) is developed around the six priority sectors including 1) agriculture and food security, 2)forest and biodiversity, 3) disaster risk reduction, 4) water and sanitation, 5)integrated coastal management and mitigation, and 6) energy and transport,".

She added that" "Primarily a multi-stakeholder, a cross-sector capacity building process was led by Ministry of Climate Change and IUCN to develop national capacities and focal groups and a cross-sector national action plan, fostering innovative project design to strengthen national and provincial climate change adaptation, mitigation and resilience through gender-responsive strategies and activities".

She also mentioned that the action plan will further lead towards a gender-responsive project pipeline of Pakistan.

The presentation was followed by a Questions and Answers session which was facilitated by Dr. Ghulam Rasul, Head of Climate Change Programme, IUCN Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Additional Chief Secretary/ Secretary Planning and Development Department, Government of Gilgit Baltistan, said that "This is a great achievement of IUCN and Government of Pakistan in multiple ways, particularly because it is the first ever Climate Change Gender Action Plan of Pakistan lead by Ministry of Climate Change and also because it is the first such initiative by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to ensure gender mainstreaming in the upcoming GCF funded projects".

Mr. Faisal Ahsan Pirzada, Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Environment added that the process has engaged representatives and practitioners from all the six priority sectors and across the country which is one of a kind provincial initiative in Pakistan hence this step is an example for the rest of the world.

He appreciated IUCN's significant role in conservation initiatives at Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Water Civil Society Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Lead Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

12 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

12 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.