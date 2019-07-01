UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ivanisevic To Help Djokovic At Wimbledon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Ivanisevic to help Djokovic at Wimbledon

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Former Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic said Sunday he will be helping Novak Djokovic during the tournament after joining the world number one's coaching team following a call out of the blue.

"It's all unusual, a rather unexpected call came a few days ago," Ivanisevic told Serbian reporters at the All England Club, according to sports channel sportklub online.

"I was a bit surprised, I travelled to Sweden. Nole (Djokovic) wanted me to come earlier but I had a senior tour agreed earlier.

"I arrived this morning for the first training session," the 47-year-old Croatian added.

"Unfortunately it seems I will be able to stay only for the first week since I have obligations again.

I'm trying to postpone them," he said, adding that "when Novak Djokovic calls you, you put many things aside." Ivanisevic, Wimbledon champion in 2001, said Djokovic's appeal was "a big recognition for me as a coach".

"The first training session was great, we hope that this cooperation will last." Ivanisevic has previously coached his fellow countryman Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic of Canada.

Djokovic will be going for a fifth Wimbledon title when the tournament gets underway on MondayThe 32-year-old Serbian opens with Philipp Kohlschreiber whose best run at Wimbledon came in 2012 when he made the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

World Sports Canada Sweden Sunday All Best Coach Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

1 hour ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

2 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

2 hours ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

3 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.