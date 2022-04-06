UrduPoint.com

Ivanka Trump Testifes To Capitol Assault Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Ivanka Trump testifes to Capitol assault probe

Washington, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was testifying Tuesday before the probe into the 2021 Capitol assault, as lawmakers ramped up attempts to seek evidence from the inner circle of the former president.

The House January 6 select committee had asked the 40-year-old businesswoman -- a senior advisor to her father -- to appear voluntarily, telling her it had evidence that she had pleaded with him to call off the violence as his supporters stormed Congress.

"Testimony obtained by the committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness," chairman Bennie Thompson wrote to her in January.

Investigators are looking into how the attack, which shut down Congress as lawmakers were certifying the 2020 presidential election, took place and to what extent then-president Trump and his aides had a part in encouraging it.

The committee has already spoken to around 800 witnesses -- including Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner -- and has been working its way through 90,000 documents and more than 435 phone tip-offs.

The committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the former first daughter's appearance, but Thompson told CNN the session had begun in the morning and was "still going on" by mid-afternoon "She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," he said.

He added that he was unaware of her invoking her right to remain silent so as not to incriminate herself.

"She came in on her own. That has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena," Thompson said.

The former administration official appears to have direct knowledge of her father's attempt to persuade then-vice president Mike Pence to stop the counting of electoral votes, the committee said when it asked her to come forward.

"One of the president's discussions with the vice president occurred by phone on the morning of January 6," Thompson said in his letter.

"You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation." The eldest of the former president's two daughters, and the director of the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship in her father's administration, wasn't immediately available for comment.

The White House said last week it would reject any assertion of "executive privilege" -- which allows presidents to keep certain work-related conversations with aides private -- from Ivanka Trump.

Kushner, another top former White House aide, answered questions for six hours last week via video link, and his wife followed suit, appearing virtually rather than in person.

The couple's cooperation comes during an intense period of revelations from the committee, which is approaching the end of its investigative phase ahead of public hearings planned for May.

It was revealed last month that right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent more than 20 texts pushing wild conspiracy theories and urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the 2020 election.

It also emerged that White House logs given to investigators from the day of the insurrection show a gap of nearly eight hours in the record of Trump's calls, including the period covering the violence.

The committee is investigating whether it has the full record and if Trump communicated that day through phones of aides or personal disposable "burner" phones.

A Federal judge said last week that Trump "more likely than not" engaged in criminal conduct with his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

Related Topics

Election Attack Supreme Court White House Trump Wife Thompson Circle January May Congress Criminals 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

8 hours ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

8 hours ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

9 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

9 hours ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

9 hours ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.