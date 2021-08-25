Ivanyuk sees off Olympic champion to win Lausanne city centre high jump

(@FahadShabbir)

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Ilya Ivanyuk of Belarus won the Lausanne Diamond League high jump competition on Wednesday with Italian Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi down in fifth place.

Ivanyuk succeeded with a leap of 2.

30m with America's Shelby McEwen and Andriy Protsenko of Ukraine both clearing 2.27m.

The event was staged in Lausanne city centre, a day ahead of the main Diamond League meeting at the Stade Olympic de la Pontaise.

Tamberi, who memorably shared Olympic gold with Qatar's Mutaz Barshim, was fifth. The Qatari was absent from the event.