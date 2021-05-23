UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IVCoM Conducts Special Session On Gandhara Heritage

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:20 PM

IVCoM conducts special session on Gandhara Heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :International Virtual Conference on Museum (IVCoM) 2021 has conducted special session on Pakistan 'Gandhara Heritage and Buddhism in Asia".

The session was conducted by Center for Culture and Development in collaboration with International Council of Museum (ICOM)- Pakistan.

According to details, the international Conference was also joined by KUMID Turkey, ICOM National Committees, Cultural Organisations and Universities from 32 different countries.

Incharge ICOM Pakistan Izzah Khan was the moderator of the special session. Keynote speakers were includes UNESCO Chair on Inclusive Museums and Sustainable Heritage Development Prof. Amareswar Gala, Executive Director Center for Culture and Development, Member ICOM Pakistan Dr Nadeem Omer Tarar, Chairperson ICOM Bangladesh Sufi Mustafizur Rehman, Assistant Curator Peshawar University Zubaida Yusaf, Prof.

Dr Abdul Hamid Hazara University and Director Culture Sri Lanka Senerat Wickra Masinghe.

Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar,, in his opening remarks said that Gandhara civilization could be made a global symbol of peace connecting different cultures from all over the world.

Pakistan is home to some of the most sacred sites for the believers of islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism amongst other faiths. Sacred places of Buddhism are scattered all across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in Pakistan. The international participants highly praised Pakistan for well preserving all these heritage sites. They also discussed the historical and cultural background of Gandhara heritage.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bangladesh Punjab Sri Lanka Turkey Hazara University Mansehra All From Asia

Recent Stories

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

6 minutes ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

36 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

2 hours ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.