IVCoM conducts special session on Gandhara Heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :International Virtual Conference on Museum (IVCoM) 2021 has conducted special session on Pakistan 'Gandhara Heritage and Buddhism in Asia".

The session was conducted by Center for Culture and Development in collaboration with International Council of Museum (ICOM)- Pakistan.

According to details, the international Conference was also joined by KUMID Turkey, ICOM National Committees, Cultural Organisations and Universities from 32 different countries.

Incharge ICOM Pakistan Izzah Khan was the moderator of the special session. Keynote speakers were includes UNESCO Chair on Inclusive Museums and Sustainable Heritage Development Prof. Amareswar Gala, Executive Director Center for Culture and Development, Member ICOM Pakistan Dr Nadeem Omer Tarar, Chairperson ICOM Bangladesh Sufi Mustafizur Rehman, Assistant Curator Peshawar University Zubaida Yusaf, Prof.

Dr Abdul Hamid Hazara University and Director Culture Sri Lanka Senerat Wickra Masinghe.

Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar,, in his opening remarks said that Gandhara civilization could be made a global symbol of peace connecting different cultures from all over the world.

Pakistan is home to some of the most sacred sites for the believers of islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism amongst other faiths. Sacred places of Buddhism are scattered all across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in Pakistan. The international participants highly praised Pakistan for well preserving all these heritage sites. They also discussed the historical and cultural background of Gandhara heritage.