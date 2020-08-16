UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ivic Tasked With Returning Watford To Premier League

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Ivic tasked with returning Watford to Premier League

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Vladimir Ivic said after being named manager of relegated Watford he needs to adapt as fast as possible to English football if he is to take them straight back to the Premier League.

The 43-year-old Serbian signed a one-year contract -- with the option of extending it by a further year -- and replaces Nigel Pearson.

Pearson was controversially sacked last month with two matches remaining of the Premier League season, and Hayden Mullins failed to keep them up as caretaker manager.

It ended a five-year stay in the top tier for the 2019 FA Cup finalists.

Ivic -- who coached PAOK to the 2017 Greek Cup and guided Maccabi Tel Aviv to successive Israeli league titles the past two seasons -- is Watford's fourth full-time manager in less than a year.

"First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff," Ivic told watfordfc.com.

"It's my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me." The former Serbia international midfielder will start work with Watford on Monday, alongside his three-strong coaching team.

"I've worked with my coaching staff for three years, so I know that we will ask the most from ourselves so we can help the players to achieve the club's goals," said Ivic.

The Championship season is due to get underway on the weekend of September 12.

Related Topics

Football Vladimir Putin Serbia September 2017 2019 National University All From Best Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Emirati, Israeli companies sign R&amp;D agreement ..

57 minutes ago

Manchester City battle Lyon for place in semi-fina ..

2 hours ago

FPCCI organizes webinar on e-Commerce

2 hours ago

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

4 hours ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

4 hours ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.