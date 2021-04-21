Ivorian soldier injured in attack on military camp: security source

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :An Ivorian soldier was injured in an overnight attack on a military camp in the economic capital Abidjan that left three assailants dead, a security source said Wednesday.

Another of the assailants was injured in the attack at around 1:30 am when "detonations were heard at the Anonkoua Koute military camp" north of Abidjan, the source told AFP.