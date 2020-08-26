UrduPoint.com
Ivory Coast Ex-leader's Supporters To File His Election Candidacy

Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ivory Coast ex-leader's supporters to file his election candidacy

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, who lives in Europe after being tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC), said Wednesday they would file his candidacy in his name for October's election.

The presidential election in the world's top cocoa grower is set to be tense after years of political turbulence and civil war.

At least eight people have been killed and about 100 injured in clashes that have erupted since President Alassane Ouattara announced on August 6 his decision to run for a controversial third term.

A pro-Gbagbo coalition called Together for Democracy and Sovereignty (EDS) said in a statement "it will submit president Laurent Gbagbo's candidacy, in line with scheduled procedures".

Gbagbo's return to national politics is highly sensitive.

The country remains scarred by a conflict that erupted after presidential elections in 2010 when he refused to hand over power to Ouattara. Around 3,000 people lost their lives in several months of violence.

Gbagbo, 75, was freed conditionally by the ICC after he was cleared in 2019 of crimes against humanity.

He is living in Brussels pending the outcome of an appeal against that decision. In the meantime, he can travel, provided that the country of destination accepts him.

He has not made any public statement about whether he wishes to run again.

