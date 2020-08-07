Ivory Coast forms 'green army' to fight deforestation

Abidjan, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast has formed its first "green army", a brigade of 650 soldiers trained to fight deforestation and criminal environmental activity in a nation that lost almost all its forests in half a century.

The Special Surveillance and Intervention Brigade (BSSI) is "an unprecedented force in the history of water and forests in Ivory Coast, by virtue of its character as a special force," Minister of Water and Forests Alain Richard Donwahi declared at a ceremony Thursday.

The BSSI "is the spearhead of the battle against all kinds of criminal activity regarding the forest, wildlife and water resources. It stands out for specific interventions... namely a company for the forest, a company for water, and a company for fauna," he added.