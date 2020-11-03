Ivory Coast opposition says to create 'transitional govt' after rejecting election

Abidjan, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's opposition leaders said on Monday they were creating a 'transitional government' after boycotting a weekend election in protest over President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a contested third term.

"The opposition parties and groups announce the creation of a council of national transition," Pascal Affi N'Guessan told reporters. "This council's mission will be to create a transitional government."The move deepens a crisis that erupted in August when Ouattara said he would run again, to the fury of the opposition who called it a constitutional breach akin to an "electoral coup" in the West African country.