Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly Has Died: Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Abidjan, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was the ruling party's candidate for October's presidential election, died on Wednesday aged 61, the presidency said.

"I am deeply saddened to announce that Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the head of government, left us early this afternoon after taking part in a cabinet meeting," Patrick Achi, secretary general to the Ivory Coast presidency, said on public television.

Coulibaly returned to the West African country last week after a two-month absence for medical treatment for heart problems in France.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

