Ivory Coast PM and presidential candidate Coulibaly dies aged 61

Abidjan, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died Wednesday after attending a cabinet meeting, just three months before presidential elections that he was due to contest. He was 61.

Coulibaly was the ruling RHDP coalition's candidate for president in an election scheduled in October. He was appointed prime minister in 2017.

"I am deeply saddened to announce that Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the head of government, left us early this afternoon after taking part in a cabinet meeting," Patrick Achi, secretary general to the Ivory Coast presidency, said on public television.

Coulibaly returned to the West African country last week after a two-month stay in France to receive medical treatment for recurring heart problems.