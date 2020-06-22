UrduPoint.com
Ivory Coast Says Has Captured Militant Leader Behind Border Attack

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's defence minister said Monday that a militant leader behind a deadly attack on a frontier post earlier this month has been captured.

"The commander of the team who led the action was taken yesterday," Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko said at a military camp in Abidjan, during a speech honouring soldiers killed during the border raid.

