Ivory Coast says has captured militant leader behind border attack

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's defence minister said Monday that a militant leader behind a deadly attack on a frontier post earlier this month has been captured.

"The commander of the team who led the action was taken yesterday," Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko said at a military camp in Abidjan, during a speech honouring soldiers killed during the border raid.