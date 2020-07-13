Ivory Coast Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan quits

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has stepped down, the presidency said on Monday, an announcement that comes on the heels of the sudden death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly on July 8.

Kablan Duncan, 77, "handed his resignation to the president on personal grounds on February 27," it said in a statement. "After several conversations, the latest of which took place on July 7, the president accepted (it) and on July 8 signed the decree ending Mr Kablan Duncan's duties."