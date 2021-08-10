UrduPoint.com

Ivory Coast's Gbagbo Announces Push For New Party

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

Ivory Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast ex-president Laurent Gbagbo on Monday proposed setting up a new political party, his deeply divided Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) announced.

At a crunch meeting of party leaders, Gbagbo lashed out at his former prime minister, Pascal Affi N'Guessan, the FPI's president, and proposed "creating a new instrument of struggle in line with our ideology and ambitions", the FPI said.

A congress to set it up could take place in October, it said.

In a statement to AFP, Affi N'Guessan slammed the move as being "dictated essentially by a thirst for power and the desire for revenge".

Gbagbo, 76, was in power for a turbulent decade from 2000.

In 2010, he refused to concede election defeat to the current president, Alassane Ouattara, sparking a months-long civil conflict that claimed some 3,000 lives.

He returned to national politics in June after being dramatically acquitted at the International Criminal Court of crimes against humanity arising from the bloodshed.

During his years in prison in The Hague, a deep rift developed in the FPI, which Gbagbo founded in 1982.

One side is headed by 68-year-old Affi N'Guessan, who leads a so-called "legal" faction -- a term that stems from the judicial authorities' acknowledgement of his position as party president in 2015.

The other side is the so-called "GOR" faction -- from the French words meaning "Gbagbo Or Nothing" -- backed by grassroots members who fervently support the former president.

Monday's statement quoted Gbagbo as saying that the FPI, "our sole instrument of political struggle, has been confiscated by Mr.

Affi N'Guessan, and despite the many attempts to reason with him, he insists on his so-called 'legality'".

Gbagbo "has acknowledged Mr. Affi N'Guessan's willingness and stubbornness to take the FPI hostage, trampling on years of sacrifice by the men and women who are party activists".

He asked the FPI's central committee to authorise setting up a committee to prepare for a "constitutive congress" to create a new party, the statement added.

In his statement to AFP, Affi N'Guessan said Gbagbo bore responsibility for the split.

"In response to my request for an audience, my willingness for dialogue with a view to the FPI's unity, Laurent Gbagbo has chosen rupture and division. He has crushed the hope our activists, electorate and sympathisers had in the unity of the left, in the reconciliation of our political family," he said.

Several attempts to bridge the rift following Gbagbo's return failed, and last week the "legal" faction mounted a rearguard action after the former president convened a meeting of the party leadership.

The faction said that Gbagbo, despite his status as a "founder member of the party", was not the current president of it.

The "legal" FPI "will fight the cult of personality, autocracy, the road to dictatorship, with all its strength", it added.

Gbagbo, a powerful orator, rose in the 1970s as a left-wing campaigner who helped end Ivory Coast's one-party system following independence from France in 1960.

He wields significant clout among poorer Ivorians, who see him as a supporter of the underdog.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister France Road Split The Hague Independence Ivory Coast June October Congress Criminals Women 2015 Dictator Family All From Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

9 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

9 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

9 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

9 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

9 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.