Ivory products seized by customs officials in central China

CHANGSHA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Customs officials have seized two ivory items weighing about 35 grams in total from an imported package in Changsha, the capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Officials found the ivory products concealed in a package, and further inspection revealed that these items were an ivory necklace and an ivory pendant, according to the customs of Changsha.

The Chinese government suspended imports of ivory and ivory products in 2015 and ended related commercial processing and sales at the end of 2017 as part of its commitment to protecting wild animals.

The country has also seen a significant decline in ivory smuggling cases amid an intensified crackdown on such crimes. The total volume of seized ivory products plunged to 68 kg in 2021 from 9.2 tonnes in 2019, according to the General Administration of Customs.