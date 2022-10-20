UrduPoint.com

Izyum Races To Rebuild And Forget Russian Occupation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Izyum races to rebuild and forget Russian occupation

Izyum, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Apart from the blown-up tanks and plants singed by seven months of war, the road leading to Izyum -- once nicknamed "highway to hell" -- could be a normal road in Europe.

The asphalt paving machine has been past and the bomb craters have been filled in.

A team of workers in orange reflector vests has painted white lines on the road surface to indicate where it is safe to pass a vehicle.

Five weeks after the re-capture of this small but strategic town in eastern Ukraine, a new battle for reconstruction is taking place.

An army of construction machinery and builders is busy rebuilding what is left of the infrastructure and erasing any sign of Russian occupation as quickly as possible.

Ukrainians have started by making use of what Russian forces left in their wake -- like the remains of a pontoon bridge on a tank marked with the letter "Z" lying in the Donets River.

"We're going to recycle every piece, re-shape them and use them here or somewhere else that we need it," said Lieutenant Denys Ponomarenko, a 27-year-old military engineer.

At the entrance to the city, a board with the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag carries the message: "Friends, you are free!"And now Izyum is coming out of its long isolation.

