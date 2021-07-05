UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jabeur Beats Swiatek, Will Face Sabalenka In Wimbledon Last-eight

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Jabeur beats Swiatek, will face Sabalenka in Wimbledon last-eight

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Ons Jabeur's historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the women's quarter-finals on Monday, beating Poland's 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth round match.

The 26-year-old is the first Tunisian woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and will face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Sabalenka will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland Women 2020 Wimbledon

Recent Stories

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

11 minutes ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

1 hour ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

1 hour ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

1 hour ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.