UrduPoint.com

Jabeur Defeats Tomljanovic To Reach US Open Semi-finals

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Jabeur defeats Tomljanovic to reach US Open semi-finals

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Tunisia's Ons Jabeur claimed another piece of tennis history after becoming the first African woman to reach the semi-finals of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.

Jabeur, who was also the first woman from Africa to win a place in the Wimbledon final in July, moved into the last four with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win on the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court.

The 28-year-old will face either 12th seed Coco Gauff or in-form French 17th seed Caroline Garcia in Thursday's semi-finals.

Tomljanovic's run to the quarter-finals had included a superb display to eliminate Serena Williams in the third round, in what was most likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final singles match before retirement.

But Tomljanovic found the going harder against the dynamic Jabeur on Tuesday, the Tunisian varying her play cleverly and attacking her Australian opponent from the outset.

Jabeur said she drew confidence from reaching the Wimbledon final, and hoped her success would inspire future generations of female African tennis players.

"It really means a lot to me," Jabeur said.

"I believe more in myself. After Wimbledon it was very positive. Even though I lost the final, I knew I had it in me to win a Grand Slam. And here I am in the semi-finals of the US Open." Jabeur is known affectionately as the "Minister of Happiness" by fans in Tunisia for the joy that her progress on court has brought to her homeland.

However Jabeur admitted she had let her frustration get the better of her at times on Tuesday, when she banged her racquet in frustration several times.

"I think I'm gonna be fired from my job as Minister of Happiness," she joked.

"It is tough to manage my frustration. I apologise for my behavior. I really wanted to keep calm but the racquet kept slipping away from my hand." Jabeur broke early on to set up a 3-1 lead in the first set and although Tomljanovic broke back to level at 3-3, Jabeur regained the advantage in the next game, sealing a break with a pinpoint backhand winner into the corner before holding for 5-3.

Tomljanovic staved off a set point to cut Jabeur's lead to 5-4, but Jabeur held serve easily, bringing up two set points with an ace before clinching the opening set when a Tomljanovic return sailed long.

Jabeur looked poised to wrap up victory briskly after grabbing an early break and a hold to go 2-0 early in the second set.

But the Tunisian was then broken three times in a row to leave Tomljanovic serving for the set at 5-3 up.

Tomljanovic's nerve failed her however and she double-faulted at 0-40 down to throw Jabeur a lifeline. Jabeur took full advantage to force the tie-break and clinched victory when a Tomljanovic return plopped into the net.

Related Topics

Africa Tennis Job Progress Lead Tunisia July Women From Court Wimbledon US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

8 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

9 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

9 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

9 hours ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.