WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that she is stepping down from office by Feb. 7.

"I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election and my term as prime minister will conclude no later than the seventh of February," Ardern told her New Zealand Labour Party's annual meeting.

"I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice," she added. "This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life, but it has also had its challenges.

" "I'm leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility; to know when you're the right person to lead and also when you are not," Ardern said.

A general election will take place on Oct. 14.

According to reports, the New Zealand Labour Party will determine a new leader in a vote expected to take place on Jan. 22.

Ardern, 42, was elected prime minster in 2017.