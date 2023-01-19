UrduPoint.com

Jacinda Ardern Stepping Down As New Zealand's Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Jacinda Ardern stepping down as New Zealand's prime minister

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that she is stepping down from office by Feb. 7.

"I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election and my term as prime minister will conclude no later than the seventh of February," Ardern told her New Zealand Labour Party's annual meeting.

"I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice," she added. "This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life, but it has also had its challenges.

" "I'm leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility; to know when you're the right person to lead and also when you are not," Ardern said.

A general election will take place on Oct. 14.

According to reports, the New Zealand Labour Party will determine a new leader in a vote expected to take place on Jan. 22.

Ardern, 42, was elected prime minster in 2017.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Job Lead Tank February 2017 From Election 2018 Labour New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

41 minutes ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

9 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.