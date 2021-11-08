Jackson powers Ravens past Vikings, Cowboys, Bills upset

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson proved once again that he is one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks of all time, and a pair of first-place teams suffered upsets in a full slate of NFL games on Sunday.

Jackson posted his 12th career 100-year rushing game in the Ravens' 34-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson, who is in his fourth NFL season, also delivered his 10th 100-yard regular-season rushing game, which ties Michael Vick for quarterbacks. But including the playoffs, Jackson has 12, one more than Vick, who played 13 seasons in the league.

"Of course, I respect (Vick's) game. That's cool," Jackson said. "I don't know what to say. That's pretty cool, though." Jackson passed for 266 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Ravens, who improved to 6-2 on the season. He ran for 120 yards on 21 carries against the Vikings.

"We just had to do what we had to and get the victory," Jackson said. "We ran for a lot today. That's just what it was." - Bills, Cowboys losses - The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills and NFC East first-place Dallas Cowboys both suffered losses after their offenses fizzled badly.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and rushed for another to lift the visiting Denver Broncos to a 30-16 win over the Cowboys.

Matthew Wright kicked three field goals, and the Jacksonville Jaguars stingy defense held the Bills' top-ranked scoring offense in check to deliver a 9-6 upset.

Bridgewater completed 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards, including a 44-yard scoring pass to Tim Patrick early in the second quarter. Patrick finished with four catches for 85 yards, and Jerry Jeudy had six catches for 69 yards.

Rookie Javonte Williams added a season-high 111 yards on the ground as Denver won its second consecutive game.

Dallas' Dak Prescott completed 19 of 39 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his return from a one-game absence because of a calf injury.

"They beat us. It is something we will learn from," said Prescott. "We got to start faster and play a cleaner game." In Florida, Wright's 21-yarder with 12:13 left in the game snapped a tie, and the Jaguars' defense was rock solid, sacking quarterback Josh Allen four times.

Allen's fourth down pass to Stefon Diggs with 62 seconds left fell short, and Jacksonville ran out the clock.

Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards and tossed two interceptions.

He wasn't even the best player on the field with that name. Jaguars' defensive end, also named Josh Allen, was the better of the two with eight tackles, a sack and an interception.

In Kansas City, the reigning NFC champion Chiefs took advantage of quarterback Aaron Rodgers being sidelined with Covid-19 to beat Green Bay 13-7 and hand the Packers just their second loss of the season.