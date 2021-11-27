Jackson scores 21 as Clippers dominate Pistons

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Reggie Jackson scored a team-high 21 points, Terance Mann delivered 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the hapless Detroit Pistons 107-96 on Friday.

Eric Bledsoe busted out of a slump to score 15 points for the Clippers, who have won just three of their last seven games. Bledsoe had been averaging just 5.2 points over the previous five games.

Paul George added 12 points, Ivica Zubac finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Isaiah Hartenstein had 10 points and five rebounds for the Clippers in front of a crowd of 18,100 at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The Clippers were missing forward Nicolas Batum, who entered the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several more games.

Jerami Grant had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Pistons, who dropped their fifth straight.

They squandered second-half, double-digit leads to the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami prior to a 114-93 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Detroit's Trey Lyles contributed 13 points and five rebounds, while Cade Cunningham finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Cory Joseph and Frank Jackson also had 10 points apiece for Detroit.

The Pistons made just eight of 33 shots from the three-point line and just 36.7 of their shots overall.

Detroit welcomed back centre Isaiah Stewart, who was slapped with a two game ban by the league for an altercation with the Lakers' star LeBron James on Sunday.

Stewart finished with four points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes of playing time.