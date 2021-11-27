UrduPoint.com

Jackson Scores 21 As Clippers Dominate Pistons

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Jackson scores 21 as Clippers dominate Pistons

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Reggie Jackson scored a team-high 21 points, Terance Mann delivered 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the hapless Detroit Pistons 107-96 on Friday.

Eric Bledsoe busted out of a slump to score 15 points for the Clippers, who have won just three of their last seven games. Bledsoe had been averaging just 5.2 points over the previous five games.

Paul George added 12 points, Ivica Zubac finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Isaiah Hartenstein had 10 points and five rebounds for the Clippers in front of a crowd of 18,100 at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The Clippers were missing forward Nicolas Batum, who entered the league's health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several more games.

Jerami Grant had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Pistons, who dropped their fifth straight.

They squandered second-half, double-digit leads to the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami prior to a 114-93 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Detroit's Trey Lyles contributed 13 points and five rebounds, while Cade Cunningham finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Cory Joseph and Frank Jackson also had 10 points apiece for Detroit.

The Pistons made just eight of 33 shots from the three-point line and just 36.7 of their shots overall.

Detroit welcomed back centre Isaiah Stewart, who was slapped with a two game ban by the league for an altercation with the Lakers' star LeBron James on Sunday.

Stewart finished with four points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes of playing time.

Related Topics

Los Angeles George Jackson Milwaukee Detroit Miami Sunday From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th November 2021

46 minutes ago
 UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

11 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

11 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.