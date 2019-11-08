Jacobs' late TD lifts Raiders over Chargers

(@imziishan)

San Francisco, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run with 1:02 remaining Thursday to propel the Oakland Raiders to a 26-24 NFL victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers had taken a 24-20 lead on quarterback Philip Rivers' six-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 4:02 remaining.

But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr piloted a methodical 75-yard drive, completing three passes to Jalen Richard and two to Hunter Renfrow before Jacobs powered across the line for the seventh touchdown of his rookie season.

Daniel Carlson missed the extra point but the Raiders defense held on, Karl Joseph intercepting a fourth-down pass from Rivers to seal the victory.

That was Rivers' third interception of the contest, with the Chargers falling 10-0 down after Erik Harris ran the second interception back 56 yards for a touchdown.

Rivers responded by throwing two touchdown passes.

Daniel Carlson booted two touchdowns for the Raiders and Carr connected on a nine-yard scoring pass with Alec Ingold.

Carr completed 21 of 31 passes for 218 yards and a TD as the Raiders improved to 5-4. They remained in second place behind the 6-3 Kansas City Chiefs as the Chargers slipped to 4-6.