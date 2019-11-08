UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jacobs' Late TD Lifts Raiders Over Chargers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

Jacobs' late TD lifts Raiders over Chargers

San Francisco, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Josh Jacobs scored on an 18-yard run with 1:02 remaining Thursday to propel the Oakland Raiders to a 26-24 NFL victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers had taken a 24-20 lead on quarterback Philip Rivers' six-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 4:02 remaining.

But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr piloted a methodical 75-yard drive, completing three passes to Jalen Richard and two to Hunter Renfrow before Jacobs powered across the line for the seventh touchdown of his rookie season.

Daniel Carlson missed the extra point but the Raiders defense held on, Karl Joseph intercepting a fourth-down pass from Rivers to seal the victory.

That was Rivers' third interception of the contest, with the Chargers falling 10-0 down after Erik Harris ran the second interception back 56 yards for a touchdown.

Rivers responded by throwing two touchdown passes.

Daniel Carlson booted two touchdowns for the Raiders and Carr connected on a nine-yard scoring pass with Alec Ingold.

Carr completed 21 of 31 passes for 218 yards and a TD as the Raiders improved to 5-4. They remained in second place behind the 6-3 Kansas City Chiefs as the Chargers slipped to 4-6.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Kansas City Lead Oakland Austin From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 8, 2019 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

11 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.