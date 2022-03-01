UrduPoint.com

Jade Mine Landslide Kills 12 In Myanmar's Northernmost State

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Jade mine landslide kills 12 in Myanmar's northernmost state

YANGON, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and dozens went missing when a landslide hit a jade mine in Myanmar's northernmost Kachin state late Monday, local police said on Tuesday.

"A landslide occurred last night. Nearly 40 jade scavengers were buried. 12 bodies have been found this morning and the rescue operation is underway," the police told Xinhua.

The death toll could be higher in the landslide that struck an old jade mining site in Mat Lin Chaung village in Hpakant township of Kachin state at 22:35 p.

m. local time on Monday, a local resident said.

Deadly landslides are frequent in Kachin state, especially in Hpakant mining region.

Many locals make their living by scavenging jade in the region and most of the landslides are caused by partial collapse of the tailing heaps or dams.

A major fatal landslide occurred at a jade mining site in Hpakant township in July 2020, leaving 174 dead and 54 others injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Myanmar SITE July 2020 P

Recent Stories

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

3 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>